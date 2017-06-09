FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 9
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月9日 / 上午10点50分 / 2 个月内

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 9

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Globe and Mail

** Hudson's Bay Co is cutting 2,000 jobs in its core North American retail business, or 4 percent of its work force in that market, as its losses mount amid falling sales in a fast-changing retail climate. (tgam.ca/2rcFYUw)

** Britain's Centrica Plc has struck a deal to sell its entire Canadian oil and gas exploration and production business to Hong Kong-listed MIE Holdings Corp, in the latest example of Asian capital snapping up domestic energy assets. (tgam.ca/2t1p64s)

** Enbridge Inc says it will put new focus on capitalizing on the demand for billions of dollars in energy infrastructure needed to help move growing North American oil and natural gas supplies to overseas markets in the decades ahead. (tgam.ca/2r8YH8r)

National Post

** Canada has moved a little closer to meeting its target to protect five percent of the country's oceans by the end of 2017, but some are concerned about the methods the government is using to reach that goal. To coincide with World Oceans Day, Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced on Thursday that St. Anns Bank, covering 4,364 square km east of Cape Breton, is officially Canada's latest marine protected area. (bit.ly/2sITZvg)

** High levels of household debt and red-hot housing markets in Toronto and Vancouver pose the biggest threats to the stability of the country's financial system, the Bank of Canada said Thursday. (bit.ly/2siOHta)

** A Senate committee says the government must "urgently" amend laws to prevent foreign interference in Canadian elections, including the possible theft of confidential emails. (bit.ly/2r7gYTo) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below