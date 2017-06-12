FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 12
2017年6月12日

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 12

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Globe and Mail

** Home Trust Co, the main operating subsidiary of troubled alternative mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc, is beefing up its anti-money-laundering controls under orders from Canada's banking regulator. tgam.ca/2rhM9LR

** Health Minister Jane Philpott said she is "determined to find ways to make it very clear that we expect the law to be upheld" and she finds it "disturbing" to see how Canadian physicians are double-dipping – by billing the public system, while also charging patients directly for medical services. tgam.ca/2s1QW1i

** Canadian technology companies are greeting a new federal blueprint for hiring foreign talent with open arms – and cautious optimism. The government's C$7.8 million, 24-month pilot program is designed to allow high-growth firms to bring in international talent within two weeks. tgam.ca/2rhW2t0

National Post

** After a series of debates in which the New Democratic Party leadership candidates agreed on just about everything, the claws finally came out on Sunday when they were allowed to question each other directly during their fourth debate in St. John's, N.L. bit.ly/2riaxNt (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

