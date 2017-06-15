FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 15
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月15日 / 上午10点51分 / 2 个月前

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 15

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** U.S. President Donald Trump has named Kelly Knight Craft, a top donor and fundraiser, as ambassador to Canada. Craft runs a business-consulting firm, but she is best known in Republican circles as a prodigious fundraiser and generous contributor. tgam.ca/2sea1NY

** Home Capital Group Inc has reached agreements to settle an enforcement case with Ontario's securities regulator as well as a class action lawsuit launched over allegations of misleading disclosure. tgam.ca/2sdU7mG

** TransCanada Corp is moving ahead with a C$2 billion ($1.5 billion) expansion to its pipeline system in Alberta and British Columbia. tgam.ca/2se1QRJ

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian National Railway Co is investing in technological innovations to improve safety and operations as it grapples with rapidly disruptive changes in the industry. CN chief executive Luc Jobin told an investor conference gathered in Montreal on Wednesday that the company must take advantage of technological innovations. bit.ly/2sdH4Sb

** Shaw Communications Inc President Jay Mehr revealed company's big ambitions in the wireless market at the TD Securities telecom and media forum in Toronto on Wednesday, stating plans to take the playbook from Quebecor Inc's regional carrier Videotron Inc. bit.ly/2seiFMt ($1 = 1.3283 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below