2 个月内
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 19
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月19日 / 上午10点43分 / 2 个月内

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 19

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Globe and Mail

** Land and Buildings Investment Management of Stamford has built a stake of almost 4.5 percent in Hudson's Bay Co and is sending a letter to the retailer seeking a restructuring to take it private or redevelop its real estate assets. tgam.ca/2sJPrbi

** Canada could lead a regional effort to address the crisis in Venezuela, according to sources with knowledge of the diplomatic efforts in the South American country. tgam.ca/2sJxYj9

National Post

** Senator Fabian Manning and his wife are suing the House of Commons, the public works department and the Canadian government after the senator slipped on a spill in the Centre Block cafeteria. bit.ly/2sJVMDB

** A panel representing environmentalists, oil companies, aboriginal communities and municipalities has managed to achieve consensus on a set of recommendations to the Alberta government on how to ration greenhouse gas emissions from the oilsands. bit.ly/2sJQ7gU (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

