FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 21
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月21日 / 中午11点32分 / 1 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 21

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Top executives in charge of customer experience and branding are leaving Rogers Communications Inc as part of changes to the company's organizational structure under new CEO Joe Natale. tgam.ca/2sSMGV5

** An executive shakeup at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is redrawing senior roles and putting fresh blood in charge of core businesses. tgam.ca/2sSZjj7

NATIONAL POST

** Divisions within the Canadian oilpatch are coming into sharp relief as a number of mid-sized producers have quit the country’s largest industry association amid rifts over carbon tax policies and pricey membership. bit.ly/2sSRk5i

** Alternative mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc announced Tuesday that its subsidiary has entered into an agreement with KingSett Capital to sell a portfolio of commercial mortgage assets valued at about $1.2 billion, giving the embattled company some much needed liquidity to pay down a pricey emergency credit line. bit.ly/2rUBFO7 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below