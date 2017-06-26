FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 26
2017年6月26日

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 26

路透新闻部

June 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** China has signed an agreement saying it will stop conducting state-sponsored cyberattacks aimed at stealing Canadian private-sector trade secrets and proprietary technology. tgam.ca/2sIavxD

** The British Columbia Liberal government is poised to introduce legislation this week on campaign finance reform, a step toward shedding British Columbia's "wild west" reputation for no-holds-barred political fundraising that would finally bring it in line with other jurisdictions. tgam.ca/2sHM4QY

** The Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer is accusing the Liberal government of wanting to "appease" China as it aims to negotiate a free-trade agreement, a deal that he says would hurt Canadian workers and businesses. tgam.ca/2sHOnmP

NATIONAL POST

** As Amazon.com Inc makes a bold move into bricks-and-mortar fresh grocery retailing through its pending purchase of Whole Foods Market Inc, Wal-Mart Stores Inc is increasing the amount of products available on its Walmart.ca website in the next two months by opening it up to an "endless aisle" of third-party Marketplace sellers, making goods from outside brands and small businesses available for sale on its website. bit.ly/2sHPmU8

** The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is pushing ahead with its ambitions in the United States now that it has completed its $5 billion acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc, focusing first on organic growth but leaving the door open to "geographic regional expansion in logical places" and potential "tuck-in acquisitions as they appear.' bit.ly/2sHQfMD

** Calgary-based North West Refining, which owns 50 per cent of the Sturgeon Refinery near Edmonton, has hired investment bankers and is looking for "liquidity alternatives," according to AltaCorp Capital analyst Dirk Lever, citing the privately-owned company's annual report which has not been made public. bit.ly/2sIhDKn (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

