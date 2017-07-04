FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 4
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 4

July 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian National Railway Co on Monday said about 20,000 gallons (76,000 liters) of oil was released following a freight train derailment at Plainfield, Illinois, on Friday, according to a filing with state pollution regulators. tgam.ca/2sI2O7t

** The Trudeau government is poised to offer an apology and a $10-million compensation package to former child soldier Omar Khadr for abuses he suffered while detained in the U.S. military prison for captured and suspected terrorists at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. tgam.ca/2sIcApW

NATIONAL POST

** Ontario's Court of Appeal upheld a US$1.7-billion judgment against the government of Iran in favour of American victims of terrorism, rejecting the state's immunity and accusing Tehran of trying to derail Canada's Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act. bit.ly/2tcSpnE

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

