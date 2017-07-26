FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 天前
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 26
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月26日 / 上午10点53分 / 10 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 26

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Malaysian oil company Petronas has cancelled plans for an C$11.4 billion ($9.12 billion) liquefied natural gas terminal on the British Columbia coast, dealing a major blow to Canada's hopes of becoming a global LNG supplier. tgam.ca/2uAqqgO

** Canadian National Railway Co posted a 20 percent rise in second-quarter profit, but warned that the stronger loonie poses a headwind for the rest of the year. Montreal-based company beat analyst expectations in a quarter that saw many freight categories post double-digit gains. tgam.ca/2uAD6UH

** British Columbia Premier John Horgan offered no assurance on Tuesday that his government will issue permits that Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd needs to commence construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in September, despite federal approval for the C$7.4 billion ($5.92 billion) project that Alberta Premier Rachel Notley considers critical to her province's economic well-being. tgam.ca/2uAzfqK

NATIONAL POST

** Home Capital Group, the Toronto-based alternative mortgage lender, says it has repaid a C$2 billion ($1.60 billion) line of credit from Berkshire Hathaway Inc . bit.ly/2uWnZaQ

** SNC-Lavalin Group Inc is eyeing tuck-in acquisitions to "turbo charge" its capabilities in artificial intelligence following the closing of its C$3.6 billion ($2.88 billion) deal for WS Atkins, the company's chief executive says.

bit.ly/2uXbFXQ ($1 = 1.2502 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
