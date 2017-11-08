FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 8
2017年11月8日 / 中午12点05分 / 更新于 15 小时前

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 8

2 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Russia says it has blacklisted dozens of "Canadian political actors pursuing a toxic Russophobic agenda" in retaliation for Canada's decision to sanction 30 Russian officials, but refuses to say who is on that list. tgam.ca/2hf0Lo7

** Ontario is opening up some of its regulations to give financial startups more opportunities to test new products and services by creating a "regulatory super sandbox", which is a set of rules that exempts firms from some requirements so they can experiment with new business models and products. tgam.ca/2hdYgSG

** Members of Vancouver's development industry were aghast on Tuesday at a rare decision by the city's top bureaucrats to reject the application for a controversial building in Chinatown that complied with zoning and had been green-lighted by three levels of city administration. tgam.ca/2hdUusQ

NATIONAL POST

** Chevron Corp is ramping up spending in the Duvernay shale basin, after spending three years exploring its potential. "The Duvernay is one of the most prospective liquids-rich shale plays in North America," Chevron Canada President Jeff Gustavson said. bit.ly/2hf1SnK

** The U.S. Congress has been mulling changes in the way American individuals abroad are taxed by shifting from a citizen-based income-tax system to a residence-based system that would only tax people on the income they earn in the United States. Americans abroad would no longer be taxed on worldwide income simply because they are U.S. citizens; they would only have to pay tax to the country where they live. bit.ly/2he1eXk

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
