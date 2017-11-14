FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 14
2017年11月14日 / 中午12点01分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 14

2 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Mutual-fund seller AGF Management Ltd has settled a federal tax case over income shifted from Canada to an overseas subsidiary during a time when Finance Minister Bill Morneau was a company director. tgam.ca/2hybj5p

** Whitecap Resources Inc has struck a deal to acquire a controlling interest in a major Saskatchewan oil property from Cenovus Energy Inc for C$940 million ($738.5 million). tgam.ca/2iVoXfl

NATIONAL POST

** Rogers Communications Inc wants more time to implement new rules that outline how wireless providers must alert customers that exceed data or roaming caps, arguing it's impossible to make the changes by the Dec. 1 deadline. bit.ly/2z0t2tS

** Canada will give no ground on the Trump administration's protectionist demands when the renegotiation of the North American Free-Trade Agreement resumes this week in Mexico City, but will try to quickly reach deals on easier issues in hopes of showing goodwill, sources familiar with Ottawa's strategy said. tgam.ca/2mnJ6Qw

$1 = 1.2728 Canadian dollars Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

