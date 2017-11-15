FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 15
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月15日 / 上午11点07分 / 更新于 13 小时前

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 15

2 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal government is expanding its venture-capital funding to female-led startups in the face of mounting concerns women are underrepresented in senior roles at tech companies and that their enterprises don't attract as much financing as those led by men. tgam.ca/2zK9HKj

** Ottawa filed a request on Tuesday for a binational panel under the North American Free-Trade Agreement to strike down the U.S.'s punitive tariffs on Canadian softwood, ramping up its lumber fight against the U.S. tgam.ca/2z2DqB5

NATIONAL POST

** Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission is seeking an order to temporarily suspend the operations of Omega Securities Inc, an alternative trading platform that captured about four percent of trading volume in Canada in the past four quarters. bit.ly/2A0yw81

** A marooned Bombardier airliner is at the centre of a strange international dispute that has prompted a direct appeal to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from Tanzania's president, and highlighted growing human-rights issues in the east African nation. bit.ly/2hrK2Oj

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below