PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 16
2017年11月16日 / 下午12点39分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 16

2 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Loblaw Cos Ltd said on Wednesday it is launching home delivery of groceries in two major cities and shutting 22 unprofitable stores as it takes on rapidly shifting consumer preferences along with rising labour costs. tgam.ca/2hB3cou

** Royal Bank of Canada is set to launch its own robo-advisory service that will house its own proprietary exchange-traded funds. tgam.ca/2AK8Ut9

** Toronto's proposed rules for Airbnb-style short-term rentals now call for a ban on listing secondary suites such as basement apartments. tgam.ca/2zL5Qig

NATIONAL POST

** The European Union has thrown its support behind Bombardier Inc and the United Kingdom in the ongoing trade spat with the Boeing Company, arguing that the U.S. investigation into the CSeries program "shows significant shortcomings" in both its findings and methodology. bit.ly/2jwcumo

$1 = 1.2762 Canadian dollars Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

