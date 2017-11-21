FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 21
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 上午11点02分 / 更新于 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 21

2 分钟阅读

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Nebraska has approved an alternative route for TransCanada Corp's $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline, a ruling that removes a key hurdle in the decade long-quest to link Alberta's oil sands to U.S. refineries on the Gulf Coast. tgam.ca/2jKARgh

** Three Glencore Plc executives have resigned from the board of its Toronto-listed subsidiary Katanga Mining Ltd after an internal review found "material weaknesses" in its financial reporting controls, amid a regulatory probe by the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC). tgam.ca/2hQSx9G

** The plan by General Motors Co to perform final assembly of full-sized pickup trucks in Oshawa, Ontario, will lead to production of about 60,000 vehicles at the assembly plant in that city, the auto maker has confirmed. tgam.ca/2jJDkre

NATIONAL POST

** The Public Interest Advocacy Centre, a consumer rights group, argues consumers could face prolonged bill shock if the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission gives wireless carriers extra time to implement protections on how customers are billed for international roaming and data usage. bit.ly/2hOtljW

** Alberta-based Aurora Cannabis Inc announced its intention to launch a takeover bid for Saskatchewan-based CanniMed Therapeutics Inc, another medical marijuana producer. bit.ly/2hQ4NXK (Reporting by Martina Dcouto)

