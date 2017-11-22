FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 22
频道
专题
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
半岛局势
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
深度分析
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
深度分析
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月22日 / 上午11点19分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 22

2 分钟阅读

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** An investigation of "abuse of dominance" allegations against Loblaw Cos Ltd that stretched almost four years has been dropped by the Competition Bureau because of insufficient evidence. tgam.ca/2jKSE6Z

** Independent investment bank GMP Capital Inc announced on Monday that Doug Bell, vice chairman of investment banking, is leaving to start his own business. tgam.ca/2jN4QUW

** Royal Bank of Canada has officially joined the ranks of global banks deemed too big to fail. The Financial Stability Board (FSB), an international body based in Basel, Switzerland, has added RBC to the list of 30 global systemically important banks, which must set aside larger capital buffers and face more onerous oversight. tgam.ca/2jM06is

NATIONAL POST

** The fifth round of NAFTA negotiations wrapped up in Mexico City on Tuesday with little progress on major contentious issues, including auto rules of origin, raising the question of whether the U.S., Mexico and Canada can reach an agreement by the March 2018 deadline - if at all — as the U.S. stands by its demands. bit.ly/2jKW4ql

** The Canada Revenue Agency blocked more than half of the calls it received from Canadian taxpayers in order to obscure the performance results of its customer services division, and also accidentally provided incorrect information to a high number of callers, according to a report released by the Auditor General of Canada. bit.ly/2jLSjkI

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below