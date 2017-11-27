FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 27
2017年11月27日 / 上午11点29分 / 2 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 27

1 分钟阅读

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Online shopping sales are set to overtake in-store sales for Christmas gifts for the first time, according to a survey by Deloitte on U.S. consumers. (tgam.ca/2iazGXh)

** Consumers would take a hit, the Canadian dollar would fall and economic growth in Canada would be curtailed if NAFTA were terminated, but policy makers and businesses would adjust quickly, the Bank of Montreal concludes in a new study. (tgam.ca/2k6GNk8) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

