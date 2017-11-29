FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 29
2017年11月29日

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 29

2 分钟阅读

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** One day after Torstar Corp and Postmedia Network Canada Corp announced a deal to exchange 41 newspapers - closing the majority of them and wiping out 291 full-time and part-time jobs - federal Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly shot back at suggestions that the closings were due to the government's decision not to offer additional funding for news outlets as part of its new cultural policy. (tgam.ca/2BwEzyA)

** Canada is challenging U.S. lumber tariffs by taking its fight to the World Trade Organization, the second appeal launched in two weeks by the federal government. (tgam.ca/2Bwbxz7)

** Suncor Energy Inc says crude is flowing from Hebron, a major offshore project on Canada's Atlantic coast, a milestone for the company as it pledges to give more cash to shareholders. (tgam.ca/2BwMKLe)

NATIONAL POST

** Alternative asset manager West Face Capital, which opted out of a class-action settlement with Home Capital Group Inc last summer, has given the mortgage lender a draft statement of claim that asserts damages of C$70 million ($54.51 million) for alleged misrepresentation in Home Capital's disclosure. (bit.ly/2BvWW6E)

** Elevated housing prices and household debts remain the single-biggest vulnerability in the Canadian economy, according to the latest Bank of Canada report, despite signs that financial risks are beginning to ease. (bit.ly/2BuReBX)

$1 = C$1.28 Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

