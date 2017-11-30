FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 30
2017年11月30日

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 30

2 分钟阅读

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's largest coalition of institutional investors, the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance, wants shareholders to have the right to nominate directors for board elections, saying it has obtained an expert legal opinion that its proposed model for proxy access is allowed under business law statutes. tgam.ca/2BASnbh

** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp saw its mortgage insurance business continue to shrink in recent months as a result of tougher new qualification rules and declining home sales in the Toronto area. tgam.ca/2BxTDfj

** Enbridge Inc is issuing C$1.5 billion ($1.16 billion) of shares and plans to sell at least C$3 billion in assets as it seeks to fund major development projects and streamline its operations following its takeover of Spectra Energy Partners. tgam.ca/2k8ZaEP

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly has filled the long-vacant role of Ontario commissioner at the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. bit.ly/2kbJuAC

** Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd staff described the City of Burnaby's process to obtain municipal permits as "opaque" and "ineffective" to a National Energy Board hearing called to resolve delays stalling the C$7.4 billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. bit.ly/2kbODZu

** Japanese dollar store Miniso is expanding across Canada and has been described as Dollarama Inc's biggest potential threat. bit.ly/2k90R59 ($1 = C$1.29) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

