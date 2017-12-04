FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 4
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
半岛局势
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
中国财经
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
深度分析
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
2017年12月4日

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 4

2 分钟阅读

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** David Baazov and two associates conspired to try to pump up the price of Amaya Inc stock in the leadup to its $4.9-billion (U.S.) takeover of PokerStars, Quebec's securities regulator alleges in a new court filing ahead of their insider trading trial later this month. (tgam.ca/2kopGuh)

** Rogers Communications Inc will increase spending on its wireless network in a bid to get back on the same footing as its rivals, says new Chief Executive Joe Natale, who sees demand for mobile data as one of the company's biggest growth opportunities. (tgam.ca/2BCMeeF)

** Any free trade talks between Canada and China are now uncertain after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emerged from a meeting with Premier Li Keqiang Monday to announce the two countries will merely keep exploring whether to launch negotiations. (tgam.ca/2kovdB2) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

