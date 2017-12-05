PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Tougher mortgage stress-testing rules could make it impossible for 40,000 to 50,000 Canadians to buy a home each year, driving down real estate sales and reducing the anticipated pace of new mortgage-lending growth, according to a report by Mortgage Professionals Canada. (tgam.ca/2korcMQ)

** Canadian cannabis producer Aphria Inc has inked a deal to supply medical marijuana to Shoppers Drug Mart, the country's biggest chain of pharmacies. (tgam.ca/2kovOSX)

** Home buyers seeking refuge in Vancouver's suburbs face a harsh reality - it has become increasingly tough to find bargains in recent years. (tgam.ca/2knxBrv)

NATIONAL POST

** Emboldened by an improved outlook for oil prices, Husky Energy Inc will boost spending next year for the first time since 2014 even as its direct competitors pare their budgets back. (bit.ly/2kl7UYK)

** Airbus SE has selected Bombardier Inc to supply a new engine part for its A320neo program, weeks after the two companies announced a partnership that will see Airbus acquire a majority stake in the CSeries program. (bit.ly/2kjqLDk)

** Municipal permitting delays related to the C$7.4 billion ($5.85 billion) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion were due to Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's incompetence, not political interference, the city of Burnaby told the National Energy Board Monday. (bit.ly/2kmI32y) ($1 = C$1.26) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)