FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 6
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
深度分析
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
国际财经
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月6日 / 上午11点14分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 6

2 分钟阅读

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** With consumers embracing healthier lifestyles and conglomerates scrambling to keep pace with fast-changing food choices, global giant Nestlé SA is shelling out $2.3 billion to acquire Montreal's Atrium Innovations Inc, a privately owned company that specializes in natural and organic nutritional products. (tgam.ca/2iVgME5)

** One of China's biggest online companies, JD.com wants to deploy a fleet of drones in Canada to airlift seafood from East Coast processing plants to the airport, cutting out land-haul costs in its bid to deliver more Atlantic lobsters, prawns and clams to Chinese consumers. (tgam.ca/2j0bC9L)

NATIONAL POST

** The Canadian Broadcasting Corp will stream its live television stations online for free, a move that could further erode the value of traditional TV subscriptions in an era where many consumers are already cutting the cord. (bit.ly/2AUNxbA)

** Apparel, footwear and accessories company, Roots Corp reported sales increases of 10.1 percent at stores open for more than a year and better-than expected-earnings in the third quarter, its first public report since completing an initial public offering of shares in October. (bit.ly/2AWTPre) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below