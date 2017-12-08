FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 8
December 8, 2017

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 8

2 分钟阅读

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Rogers Communications Inc said on Thursday Edward Rogers will become chairman of the board on Jan. 1, while his sister, Melinda Rogers, will replace him as deputy chair. The pair will leave formal day-to-day management of the company to chief executive officer Joe Natale and his executive team. tgam.ca/2j9D8lb

** Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd does not have to abide by some bylaws in Burnaby, British Columbia, as the company starts construction on its contentious Trans Mountain oil pipeline, the National Energy Board said on Thursday. tgam.ca/2j7xqAk

** The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA) raised concerns about the complaint-handling systems at some registered investment firms. tgam.ca/2j8YPC4

NATIONAL POST

** Lumber producers in British Columbia are already working on an appeal after the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled on Thursday that Canadian softwood imports have hurt American companies. bit.ly/2j6qqE1 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

