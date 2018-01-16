FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#狗年展望
#加密货币
#半岛局势
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 16, 2018 / 10:05 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 16

2 分钟阅读

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's six biggest banks are facing a lawsuit filed with a New York court that alleges they conspired with three other global banking giants to rig a Canadian interest-rate benchmark and boost profits. tgam.ca/2B5pySX

** The British government is scrambling to cope with the collapse of global construction giant Carillion Plc, which has thrown the future of 43,000 jobs worldwide into question, including thousands in Canada. tgam.ca/2B4TLkQ

** The Liberal government is set to introduce carbon-tax legislation that will give breaks to industrial emitters as Ottawa seeks to limit the economic impact of an ambitious environmental agenda to be enacted this year. tgam.ca/2B4TNJu

NATIONAL POST

** A major, government-backed investment in Ontario by Linamar Corp is a "vote of confidence" in Canada's position in the ongoing North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations, according to the president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association. bit.ly/2B4quqE

** The Bank of Canada is already well into the process of raising interest rates to more normal levels and another increase is expected on Wednesday, after the economy's stellar performance last year. bit.ly/2B4RHtq (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below