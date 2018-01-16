PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 16

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's six biggest banks are facing a lawsuit filed with a New York court that alleges they conspired with three other global banking giants to rig a Canadian interest-rate benchmark and boost profits. tgam.ca/2B5pySX

** The British government is scrambling to cope with the collapse of global construction giant Carillion Plc, which has thrown the future of 43,000 jobs worldwide into question, including thousands in Canada. tgam.ca/2B4TLkQ

** The Liberal government is set to introduce carbon-tax legislation that will give breaks to industrial emitters as Ottawa seeks to limit the economic impact of an ambitious environmental agenda to be enacted this year. tgam.ca/2B4TNJu

NATIONAL POST

** A major, government-backed investment in Ontario by Linamar Corp is a "vote of confidence" in Canada's position in the ongoing North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations, according to the president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association. bit.ly/2B4quqE

** The Bank of Canada is already well into the process of raising interest rates to more normal levels and another increase is expected on Wednesday, after the economy's stellar performance last year. bit.ly/2B4RHtq (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)