PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 17

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Insolvent Sears Canada Inc, which closed its last remaining stores over the weekend, has paid almost C$53 million ($42.56 million) to lawyers and other advisers in its court creditors' process. tgam.ca/2DhUzsD

** The Liberal government is increasing pressure on Canadian companies to respect human rights abroad with the launch of a new ombudsperson focused on corporate social responsibility. tgam.ca/2Dl1iSZ

** Australia is taking on Canada at the World Trade Organization over the sale of wine in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia, alleging that a variety of measures "appear to discriminate" against imported wine. tgam.ca/2DkMnbq

NATIONAL POST

** The "Big Six" Canadian banks have hiked mortgage rates ahead of a Bank of Canada policy announcement on Wednesday. bit.ly/2DhUIfF

** On Wednesday, Ontario's Newstrike Resources Ltd, a recreational cannabis company backed by the Tragically Hip, will vote on whether to merge with Saskatchewan's medical marijuana-focused CanniMed Ltd. Shareholders of CanniMed will vote on the same deal the following Tuesday. bit.ly/2DlwiSz

** Higher oil prices and a roaring economy are expected to spur a rise in business investment in 2018, several prominent economists said on Tuesday, as Canada continues to shrug off any indication that it is headed for a substantial slowdown this year. bit.ly/2DjEzXp