25 天前
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 11
2017年7月11日 / 上午10点14分 / 25 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 11

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Wildfires in British Columbia have forced Canadian lumber mills to shut and were edging closer to a Kinder Morgan Inc oil pipeline as hot, dry weather sparked blazes across swathes of western Canada and the U.S. tgam.ca/2u3t291

** Cogeco Communications Inc is making a bigger bet on its U.S. strategy, looking for subscriber growth in mid-sized markets with a $1.4-billion (U.S.) deal to acquire the remainder of the MetroCast brand of cable assets it does not already own. tgam.ca/2v7mFP4

** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has struck a deal to buy Geneva Advisors for up to $200 million, taking another step toward building a renewed presence in the United States. tgam.ca/2sZBRRD

NATIONAL POST

** Lawyers for the widow of a U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan will ask a Canadian court to freeze the $10.5-million settlement the federal government has paid to Omar Khadr. bit.ly/2u26lBW

** While some Canadians wait months to undergo medically necessary surgeries, public hospitals across the country are routinely providing operating-room space for cosmetic, privately paid operations, a National Post survey reveals. bit.ly/2v6RLpF (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

