FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 天前
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 12
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月12日 / 上午10点36分 / 24 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 12

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Globe and Mail

** Wildfires in British Columbia have forced the shutdown of several forestry operations in areas near the blazes, adding further uncertainty to an industry already hit by U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber. tgam.ca/2u3t291

** The chairman of Swiss banking giant UBS AG is throwing his support behind Canada's plans to create a federal infrastructure bank, saying aspects of the plan could provide a "blue-print" for financing global investments. tgam.ca/2uhElLb

** Ottawa-based investment bank Sampford Advisors is expanding and hoping it can make a dent in the competitive Toronto market for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advice. Sampford recently opened a Toronto office and is targeting private technology deals in the $10-million to $100-million range. tgam.ca/2t2Rd82

National Post

** British Columbia wildfires are hurting the province's resource industry, forcing the closure of lumber mills, disrupting mining operations and threatening a natural gas pipeline. bit.ly/2sP0pIO

** Low fuel costs and a strengthening Canadian dollar are proving to be tailwinds for Canadian airlines, leading analysts to boost their earnings estimates ahead of next month’s quarterly results. bit.ly/2sP0CM6 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below