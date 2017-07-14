FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 天前
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 14
2017年7月14日

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 14

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Toronto's Pearson airport is preparing to seek bidders to design a massive regional transit centre as behind-the-scenes talks heat up with Ottawa, the province and potential private investors. tgam.ca/2uYPwFH

** Creditors of Sears Canada Inc are increasingly concerned about the potential for conflict of interest in the insolvent retailer's sale process. Unsecured creditors, including former and current employees and suppliers, are counting on a sale of all or parts of Sears Canada, which got court protection from its creditors on June 22, to raise as much money as possible. tgam.ca/2ulTp9R

** Ivanhoe Cambridge is buying a portfolio of more than 150 U.S. properties, pushing into the industrial real estate sector after many months of circling the space. tgam.ca/2vkvSUi

NATIONAL POST

** The recent slide in both oil and natural gas prices has hit oilfield services companies particularly hard and has turned the forecast bleak for the sector ahead of quarterly results. bit.ly/2tQd4OM

** The chief executive of licensed marijuana producer Aphria Inc is calling on his competitors to disclose and reduce their production costs well in advance of the coming legal recreational market. bit.ly/2tQaM2a (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

