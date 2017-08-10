FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Aug 10
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
2017年8月10日

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Aug 10

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Globe and Mail

** Alternative lender Callidus Capital Corp on Wednesday denied media reports that said the company is the subject of whistleblower complaints with Canadian market regulators. tgam.ca/2vHEdVA

** Former ambassador to the United States Derek Burney is warning Canadians against undue optimism over looming North American free-trade agreement talks, cautioning the reopening of the trade deal at Donald Trump's request will usher in a period of uncertainty for businesses and that the American President could use his bully pulpit to stir trouble at the negotiating table. tgam.ca/2vHG8K9

** A Toronto pastor serving a life sentence in a North Korean labor camp has been freed on "sick bail," the country's state media reported on Wednesday, at a time when Pyongyang is at the center of high-pitched international tension over its nuclear-missile program that has dominated attention from Washington to Beijing. tgam.ca/2vGHCnW

National Post

** E-commerce giant Alibaba and its billionaire founder Jack Ma will host a 'Gateway Canada' business summit in Toronto on Sept. 25, aiming to encourage small-to-medium sized businesses in areas such as consumer products, seafood, agriculture and tourism to offer their wares to Alibaba's more than half a billion Chinese customers. bit.ly/2vHrEcY (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

