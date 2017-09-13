FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 13
2017年9月13日

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 13

3 分钟阅读

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) has laid charges against three realtors for allegedly accepting money from prospective home buyers in exchange for preferential access to preconstruction condo units. tgam.ca/2eUVJMc

** Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is on the cusp of its second decade, and chief executive officer Sam Pollock is shoring up capital while preparing to welcome a new slate of index investors to mark the occasion. tgam.ca/2eW31zs

** Shareholders in Home Capital Group Inc have resoundingly rejected Warren Buffett's bid to boost his stake in the mortgage lender, which must now try to rebuild its fortunes without additional support from its star investor. tgam.ca/2eUQyMm

** Canada and Britain have joined forces in their efforts to get Boeing Co to drop its trade complaint against Bombardier Inc, with British Prime Minister Theresa May taking her concerns over the case to U.S. President Donald Trump. tgam.ca/2eUR0Ky

NATIONAL POST

** The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario on Tuesday released a commentary covering the province's proposal to increase the minimum wage to C$15 ($12.4) an hour, finding the added labour costs for businesses will increase workers' incomes, but that those extra payroll costs will force firms to axe some lower-income positions. bit.ly/2eUHrv5

** Single-family house prices may be overvalued by as much as 60 percent in Toronto, but cooling measures may take a bigger bite out of markets away from the country's largest metro area, says a new report. bit.ly/2eU8x5i

** Canada's two major rail companies, Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, sounded off on Tuesday against a new legislative proposal they say will give U.S. competitors unfair access to the Canadian rail network, and potentially cause more of the country's smaller and remoter rail lines to be abandoned. bit.ly/2eVrgh1 ($1 = C$1.21) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

