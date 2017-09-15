FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 15
2017年9月15日

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 15

2 分钟阅读

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Two of Canada's top artificial intelligence experts Joelle Pineau and Pascal Vincent are joining Facebook Inc, the latest in a string of renowned Canadian academics in the technology field to go to work for Silicon Valley giants. (tgam.ca/2xp9YU2)

The U.S. government is facing increasing pressure to reach a deal with Canada on softwood lumber, as demand for construction materials is expected to spike higher in Texas and Florida in the wake of hurricanes Harvey and Irma. (tgam.ca/2xp1PPo)

The Bank of Canada is eager to be more transparent, but it isn't ready to explicitly foreshadow every interest-rate move it makes just to appease financial markets, deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins said. (tgam.ca/2xoEcGD)

NATIONAL POST

A multi-million dollar federal investment of about C$50 million to Northwestel Inc in backbone internet infrastructure is expected to improve speeds in every one of Nunavut's far flung communities. (bit.ly/2xpasJQ)

The plan to overhaul Sobeys Inc appeared to be gaining some traction after parent Empire Company Ltd reported better than expected first-quarter results in a tough grocery environment. (bit.ly/2xousfs)

CNOOC Nexen Energy, the Calgary-based division of Beijing-based CNOOC Ltd, and its Tokyo-based joint-venture partner INPEX Corp canceled plans for a multi-billion-dollar liquefied natural gas project on Canada's West Coast on Thursday. (bit.ly/2xp47ya) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

