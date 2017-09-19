FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 19
2017年9月19日

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 19

2 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Torxen Resources Ltd, led by former Cenovus Energy Inc Chief Operating Officer John Brannan, is leading a bid to acquire a major Alberta natural gas property from his former employer, a deal that could be worth up to C$600 million ($489 million), sources say. tgam.ca/2hbQlIR

** Mortgage Professionals Canada say tougher borrowing rules proposed by Canada's banking regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, could reduce the volume of home sales in Canada by 10-15 percent annually as buyers find it harder to qualify for loans. tgam.ca/2hf4oK4

** The number of women serving on the boards of Toronto Stock Exchange-listed companies edged roughly two percentage points higher in the first half of the year, according to a new report by law firm Osler Hoskin & Harcourt LLP. tgam.ca/2hcvHIE

NATIONAL POST

** The Fraser Institute said in a report released on Tuesday that Ontario's plan to increase the province's minimum wage to C$15 per hour by 2019 could increase the chance that less skilled workers, especially young people, will be "priced out" of a tougher labour market. bit.ly/2heHBOA

** The Ontario plant where about 2,800 General Motors of Canada Co auto workers decide to strike Sunday is "the poster child for what's wrong with NAFTA", the union president of Unifor Local 88 Dan Borthwick said after negotiators failed to reach a tentative agreement. bit.ly/2hfQuaz

$1 = 1.2273 Canadian dollars Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

