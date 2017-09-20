FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 20
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月20日 / 上午11点06分 / 1 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 20

2 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Swiss advocacy group, the Bruno Manser Fund pursuing allegations of financial crimes against Ottawa real estate company Sakto Corp, is turning to Ontario's courts to obtain sensitive financial records from three Canadian banks and a major accounting firm. tgam.ca/2hipoj9

** The future of Alimentation Couche Tard Inc remains clouded after its chairman expressed doubts that he and the company's three other founders will be able to maintain control of the retailer as the clock starts ticking on the expiry of their special stock rights. tgam.ca/2hho6Fg

** The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development raised its projection for growth in Canada this year by 0.4 of a percent point from its earlier forecast, to 3.2 percent. tgam.ca/2hho28u

NATIONAL POST

** The solvent Canadian subsidiary of Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N) was granted court-appointed relief on Tuesday to continue operating through the holidays as it disentangles aspects of its business from that of its struggling U.S. parent company. bit.ly/2hgmQC0

** Investigators for Ontario's Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change raided the headquarters of Volkswagen Canada on Tuesday morning, executing a search warrant as part of the massive international investigation into "cheat devices" meant to evade emissions regulations. bit.ly/2hh1X9P (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below