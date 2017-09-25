FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 25
2017年9月25日

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 25

2 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian authorities have started to collaborate with their Swedish counterparts in the continuing corruption investigation into Bombardier Inc's $340-million contract to sell railway equipment in Azerbaijan. tgam.ca/2hs3Lgz

** Donald Trump's unpredictable personality and hostile opposition to free trade is looming over NAFTA talks as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his negotiating team remain uncertain as to what the U.S. President wants from a reformed pact, or whether he would even sign a deal and risk alienating his base. tgam.ca/2htFTZU

** In a survey of 53 companies conducted by Nanos Research for the American Chamber of Commerce, U.S.-headquartered firms operating in Canada said their biggest concerns about the bilateral trading relationship involve U.S. protectionism. tgam.ca/2htkfVI

NATIONAL POST

** More than half of Canadians think rising interest rates will negatively impact their personal finances, but only about a quarter of them have an emergency fund to deal with any potential hardship according to a new poll by Forum Research Inc. bit.ly/2hsc5Ah

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

