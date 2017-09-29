FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 29
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月29日 / 上午11点06分 / 19 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 29

2 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** U.S. President Donald Trump's negotiators tabled stringent Buy American demands at the NAFTA talks in Ottawa that would drastically curtail bidding by Canadian companies on U.S. government-funded infrastructure projects. tgam.ca/2hA4VdC

** Unifor officials and senior General Motors Co executives held what a union leader called a productive two-hour meeting Thursday in Detroit in an attempt to end an 11-day-old strike at the auto maker's Cami Automotive assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario. tgam.ca/2hAU3MC

** The reborn Stelco Inc plans to return to profitability by muscling back into the market for automotive steel, but its attempt to grab back auto business comes as vehicle sales and production begin sliding from their current peak. tgam.ca/2hC0ZZC

NATIONAL POST

** Polls by Forum Research suggest Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne's ongoing war on economists is paying dividends. bit.ly/2hASw9e

** The number of public proxy contests undertaken in Canada may be on the decline, but that doesn't mean activism is having less of an impact on Canadian companies according to a report by Kingsdale Advisors. bit.ly/2hBMbuh

** Internet experts are questioning Canada's new funding framework for the cultural sector. Experts are skeptical of the announcement which was made by Canada's Heritage minister Melanie Joly as it lacked any funding for news organizations. bit.ly/2hCdbtj (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below