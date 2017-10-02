PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Oct 2

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Sears Canada Inc will ask the Ontario Superior Court on Wednesday to approve a number of sales, including some that would result in 11 more stores closing and 1,200 more employees losing their jobs after the outlets are liquidated. tgam.ca/2fDeWCt

** SemGroup Corp, the U.S. company known for transporting, storage and processing oil and gas, could jettison its asphalt business in Mexico as it looks to expand its footprint in Alberta, British Columbia with a C$500 million ($400 million) investment. tgam.ca/2fDaMur

** Alberta and Ontario raised their mandatory minimum hourly wage over the weekend, pay increases aimed at reaching C$15 an hour. Alberta's minimum rate went up by C$1.40 to C$13.60 on Sunday, while Ontario's level rose by 20 cents to C$11.60. tgam.ca/2fDf4Sn

NATIONAL POST

** Loblaw Companies Ltd said that the company is exploring the possibility of offering grocery home delivery one day and has "engaged" a number of e-commerce innovators around the world, including Instacart. bit.ly/2fDa7Jt

** Housing affordability in Canada hit the worst level in 27 years in the second quarter of this year, according to a Royal Bank of Canada report. The Toronto area was the hardest hit, where RBC says affordability declined the most compared to the previous year. bit.ly/2fD9W0L

** Two men are dead after a shooting outside of a nightclub in downtown Toronto early Sunday morning. Police say they were called to the scene shortly after 3 am. bit.ly/2fCthiC (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)