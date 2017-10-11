FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Oct 11
2017年10月11日 / 上午10点33分 / 7 天前

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Oct 11

2 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Sears Canada Inc said it plans to liquidate its remaining 131 stores and put 12,000 employees out of work, after an attempt by its executive chairman to save the department store retailer failed. tgam.ca/2guGsTs

** Canadian auto-parts giant Magna International Inc has joined a consortium led by BMW AG that is developing a self-driving vehicle platform that can be used by multiple auto makers. tgam.ca/2gujPPa

NATIONAL POST

** Starlight Investments, one of the largest privately held apartment landlords in Canada, is creating a $1.3 billion partnership with two of the largest pension funds in the country to look for multi-family assets in south United States, a region largely free of rent control. bit.ly/2guMZ0j

** Sabrina Geremia is taking over as director of Google's Canadian Operations, the company said Tuesday, after filling in as interim leader since Sam Sebastian left for Pelmorex Media Inc in July. bit.ly/2guaYwQ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

