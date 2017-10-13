FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 13
2017年10月13日 / 上午10点50分 / 8 天前

2 分钟阅读

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian National Railway Co has lost a bid to overturn an order to reimburse C$620,000 ($497,113) to Ontario taxpayers for costs associated with two oil train explosions and spills in Northern Ontario. tgam.ca/2ibklW5

** Metro Inc raised C$1.55 billion by selling the majority of the Couche-Tard shares it acquired in 1987 for C$75 million, in return for a chain of convenience stores, to help fund its foray into the pharmacy business. tgam.ca/2i7WS7U

** Canada's transition to a low carbon future must include new pipelines to expand oil exports to a diverse global marketplace, federal and Alberta ministers told an energy conference in Winnipeg on Thursday. tgam.ca/2i76HD5

NATIONAL POST

** Trump administration is moving ahead to remove barriers and ease restrictions so armed drones and American weapons worth more than $1 billion can be sold to trusted allies, including Canada. and U.S. based companies and workers profit from those deals. bit.ly/2i9Qb5e

** Canadian Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly reiterated on Thursday that there will be no tax on internet service providers and outlined the need to modernize the broadcast and telecom acts for the internet era. bit.ly/2i9RMIg

** Pipeline outages and maintenance work have caused volatile swings in Alberta natural gas prices, even pushing them into negative territory in recent days. bit.ly/2ia1evo ($1 = C$1.25) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

