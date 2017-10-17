FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 17
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月17日 / 上午11点18分 / 4 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 17

2 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

TMX Group Ltd said it was launching a review of cannabis firms listed on its markets to determine if any are doing business in the United States, where several states have either legalized or decriminalized marijuana. However, U.S. federal law still prohibits the drug. tgam.ca/2yosIUG

Naheed Nenshi has secured his third term in Calgary, fending off a more conservative challenger who came close to unseating the once-politically unassailable mayor of Alberta's largest city. tgam.ca/2yoN2F7

Deloitte Canada would announce on Tuesday that David Johnston, who recently stepped down as Canada's 28th governor-general, has been hired as an executive adviser helping to prepare clients for the future. tgam.ca/2ynYQYq

NATIONAL POST

Bombardier Inc announced that rival aerospace giant Airbus SE would acquire a majority stake of its CSeries program, a strategic move that comes as the company faces the prospect of permanent massive duties in the U.S bit.ly/2yoodti (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

