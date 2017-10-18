FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 18
2017年10月18日 / 上午11点19分 / 4 天内

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 18

2 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Marc Faber has resigned his board seats at Sprott Inc and NovaGold Resources Inc after his latest newsletter ignited international outrage, with the publication of a litany of inflammatory and racist comments. tgam.ca/2ypD4n1

With the announcement on Tuesday that Alphabet Inc's subsidiary Sidewalk Labs would develop a whole new district of Toronto as a working model of a new type of smart city, it's no stretch to say the company is trying to build a platform for the construction and organization of cities. tgam.ca/2yrJt10

Toronto and New York have struck a two-year marketing partnership to co-promote both cities as tourism destinations. The partnership will involve an exchange of roughly C$500,000 worth of ad space in each city for the other's campaigns; sharing information; and a plan to encourage tour operators and business conference planners to include both cities on their itineraries. tgam.ca/2yrt6BM

NATIONAL POST

Finance Minister Bill Morneau's personal finances, Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson clarified on Tuesday she had simply told Morneau it wasn't a requirement to set up a blind trust, rather than advising him against it. bit.ly/2yq9mhZ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

