PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 19

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Facebook Inc is launching an initiative to help Canadian politicians and parties protect their accounts in the lead-up to the next federal election, while acknowledging the difficulties of policing fake news and misleading ads on its platform. tgam.ca/2ytE21S

** The Liberal government is revising its proposed changes to small-business tax rules in a way that Finance Minister Bill Morneau says will better target Canada's wealthiest investors. The government intends to allow incorporated businesses to generate up to C$50,000 a year in passive-investment income. tgam.ca/2ytTM4U

NATIONAL POST

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making a personal pitch to Amazon Inc to open its second headquarters north of the border, marketing Canada's cities as "progressive, confident and natural homes" for the company. bit.ly/2gnJk3X

** Share price of the Royal Bank of Canada, the country's largest corporation with a market cap of C$145 billion ($116 billion), reached a milestone and traded above C$100. In the same week, Onex Corp also traded above C$100 for the first time. bit.ly/2gofaxQ