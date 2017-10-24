FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada- Oct 24
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
PRESS DIGEST-Canada- Oct 24

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bombardier Inc and Boeing Co were closing in on a deal this summer, brokered by Canadian government officials, before the American plane maker abruptly pulled the plug and walked away, people familiar with the matter say. tgam.ca/2z4bTPC

** The Ontario Securities Commission has, for the first time ever, given the green light to an "initial token offering," as regulators around the world grapple with the emerging online fundraising method. tgam.ca/2z3DgJh

** Federal government auditors are scrutinizing 2,800 preconstruction condo flips in the Toronto area as part of a crackdown on tax evasion in the real estate industry. tgam.ca/2z3MXYr

NATIONAL POST

** The Finance Department and the Bank of Canada are set to reveal their latest economic assessments and forecasts, one day after the other. bit.ly/2z4ntKn

** Hudson's Bay Co CEO Gerald Storch's announcement late Friday made him the fourth high-profile executive to leave HBC in the past six months, and happens as the veteran retailer heads into the sector's busiest period of the year. bit.ly/2z4vQFY (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

