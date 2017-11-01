FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 1
2017年11月1日 / 上午11点23分 / 更新于 19 小时前

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 1

2 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Canadian retailer Metro Inc confirmed that bureau investigators were at its Montreal and Toronto offices "in an investigation that is also targeting other Canadian retailers as well as suppliers," spokeswoman Marie-Claude Bacon said, noting the bureau is looking into pricing. tgam.ca/2z3HgqF

Backers of British Columbia liquefied natural gas projects say they will fight Ottawa's anti-dumping duty imposed on imported modules, warning that Canada is at risk of being shut out of the global LNG industry. tgam.ca/2z50UlY

An Ontario court judge will be asked to dismiss all criminal charges against two senior staffers in former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty's office accused of destroying government records related to the controversial cancellation of two gas-fired power plants. tgam.ca/2z3OvyR

NATIONAL POST

Natural gas producers in Alberta are frustrated with TransCanada Corp for changing the way it operates its gas pipeline network with little notice, which has led to massive commodity price swings. bit.ly/2z3HVIs (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

