FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 3
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
深度分析
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
国际财经
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月3日 / 上午11点02分 / 更新于 21 小时前

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 3

2 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

BuildDirect.com Tecnologies Inc has filed for creditor protection, days after the sudden departure of founder and CEO Jeff Booth. It's the second crash of a west coast Canadian e-commerce company this year, following the demise of online shoe retailer Shoes.com Technologies Inc. tgam.ca/2z9JvbK

The U.S. Department of Commerce has imposed final tariffs averaging 20.83 per cent against most Canadian shipments of softwood lumber into the United States, intensifying trade tensions between the two countries. tgam.ca/2zadFM8

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's train crews have voted down a one-year contract, dealing a setback to chief executive officer Keith Creel's stated attempt to improve poor relations with the freight hauler's biggest union. tgam.ca/2zao2Q1

NATIONAL POST

Bombardier Inc has landed its first CSeries jet order in 18 months, a move the company says was bolstered by its blockbuster partnership with Airbus SE, but the company will deliver fewer jets than anticipated this year due to delays related to production ramp up. bit.ly/2zcAw9R

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below