PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Dec 14
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
December 14, 2017 / 11:00 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Dec 14

2 分钟阅读

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal government is set to unveil a new C$100 million ($78 million) program that will boost the amount it contracts out to startups, part of its attempt to stimulate Canada's domestic technology sector. tgam.ca/2AEHIzD

** The Greater Toronto Area is facing a flat year for home prices on average in 2018, although downtown Toronto and some suburban communities will see higher prices, according to a new forecast from Re/Max Integra. tgam.ca/2AEl8a5

NATIONAL POST

** A triple threat of falling consumer spending, a potential pullback in residential housing investment and anemic levels of oil and gas expenditures could cut economic growth rate in half for the next 15 years, a new Boston Consulting Group report warns. bit.ly/2AFkqcT

** Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment will add another Toronto sports team to its roster - the Toronto Argonauts Football Club. bit.ly/2AI4MgL

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

