PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 18
December 18, 2017 / 10:57 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 18

2 分钟阅读

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Statistics Canada plans to experiment with online crowdsourcing to help figure out how much cannabis costs on Canada's street corners, which will aid Ottawa in reaching one of its core goals to undercut the drug's black market when legalization occurs next summer. tgam.ca/2oFJMSc

** Ottawa is pushing venture capitalists to help fix the gender gap in the Canadian startup scene, telling those who want to qualify for a C$400 million ($311 million) funding program they must "demonstrate how their strategies would advance these objectives." tgam.ca/2yRcJuv

** A Brazilian appeals court has upheld the suspension of a key license for Toronto-based Belo Sun Mining Corp, which hopes to build Brazil's largest open-pit gold mine in the Amazon forest. tgam.ca/2kelJoV

NATIONAL POST

** Toronto Police have released the cause of deaths of pharmaceuticals billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife, Honey. The couple, whose bodies were found on Friday, died from "ligature neck compression", the police said on Sunday. bit.ly/2yM93tH (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

