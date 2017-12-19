FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec. 19
频道
专题
跨境资金流动管理“量入为出” 中国对外投资将恢复增长
狗年展望
跨境资金流动管理“量入为出” 中国对外投资将恢复增长
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临“僧多粥少”
深度分析
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临“僧多粥少”
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
深度分析
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 19, 2017 / 11:08 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec. 19

2 分钟阅读

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Boeing Co is accusing Bombardier Inc of squeezing the U.S. plane maker's by dumping jets subsidized with billions of dollars of Canadian and British corporate welfare into the American market. tgam.ca/2D1dioM

** Canada is on pace to lose more than 4,000 people to opioid-related deaths this year, with about one-third of them in British Columbia, according to new figures from the Public Health Agency of Canada. tgam.ca/2oFGCxQ

** U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to Ottawa on Tuesday, where he will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and iron out the details of a major international meeting on North Korea to be held in Vancouver early next year. tgam.ca/2CEqizC

NATIONAL POST

** In a boost to Alberta's energy industry, Inter Pipeline Ltd said it will spend $3.5 billion on Canada's first-ever propane-to-plastics petrochemical plant. bit.ly/2kfNWvH

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below