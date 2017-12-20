FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 20
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
December 20, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 6 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 20

2 分钟阅读

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed Bell Media's appeal of a regulatory edict that bars the company from substituting its own television feed and advertising for the U.S. signal during the Super Bowl. (tgam.ca/2BlTeAj)

** The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp said on Tuesday it has selected Great Canadian Gaming Corp and its partner, Clairvest Group Inc, to run a casino and three slots operations west of Toronto for the next 20 years. (tgam.ca/2krfMoH)

** U.S. President Donald Trump's pressure campaign against North Korea's nuclear program has the intention of leading to diplomatic talks with the regime, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday during a trip to Ottawa. (tgam.ca/2B6V4Rl)

NATIONAL POST

** Lawyers opposed to TransCanada Corp's controversial Keystone XL pipeline expect "a race to the courthouse" in Nebraska to appeal the state's recent approval of an alternative route for the pipeline. (bit.ly/2z2nx90) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

