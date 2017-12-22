FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 22
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
深度分析
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
财经视点
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 22, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 3 days ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 22

2 分钟阅读

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A translator who was arrested in Ukraine this week on suspicion of spying for Russia sat in on a meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Ukrainian counterpart during a recent trip to Canada, Trudeau's office said on Thursday. tgam.ca/2Dtu5B3

** Opposition parties are calling on Justin Trudeau to pay back taxpayers for his trip to Aga Khan's private island after the Ethics Commissioner ruled the Prime Minister broke Canada's ethics law over two all expenses-paid family trips to the Bahamas. tgam.ca/2BNuYEb

** Sobeys Inc, Canada's second largest grocer, has come out on the counteroffensive, attacking leading food retailer Loblaw Companies Ltd by saying major rivals conspired to fix the price of bread. tgam.ca/2zg2D6t

NATIONAL POST

** Edward Gong, a Chinese-Canadian businessman, was charged on Thursday in connection with an alleged fraud and money-laundering case involving hundreds of millions of dollars and thousands of investors in China. bit.ly/2zaTewP (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below