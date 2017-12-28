FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Dec 28
December 28, 2017 / 12:18 PM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Dec 28

2 分钟阅读

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Finance Canada said it is continuing to work with provinces to create a co-operative regulatory system that would improve enforcement and provide better protection for investors. tgam.ca/2BNXzs6

** Political strategist Nick Kouvalis and a defeated candidate for the provincial Conservative nomination of Hamilton Mountain are facing charges of breaking and entering after they allegedly broke into a Kelseys restaurant after-hours. tgam.ca/2BR9Snz

** Toronto's Brookfield Asset Management Inc and Onex Corp are mulling a cash bid for Swiss-headquartered flexible workspace operator IWG Plc. tgam.ca/2lch3Ay

** A consortium consisting of Imperial Oil Ltd, Exxon Mobil Corp, ConocoPhillips Co and the Aboriginal Pipeline Group has formally closed the book on a decades-long dream of tapping massive natural gas reserves in Canada's Far North. tgam.ca/2ChEorB (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

