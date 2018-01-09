PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal ethics commissioner has dismissed opposition accusations that Bill Morneau benefited from insider trading, but has yet to rule on whether the finance minister was in a conflict of interest when he introduced pension legislation. tgam.ca/2AHT3tV

** Ontario is investigating reports of businesses that have allegedly violated workplace rules after the hike to the minimum wage, and the province's Labour Minister says he's hiring up to 175 new inspectors to enforce the law. tgam.ca/2maiK0R

** Loblaw Companies Ltd offer of free $25 gift cards to make amends for fixing bread prices over 14 years is "a misleading and deceitful public relations" campaign designed to benefit the grocer, says a complainant seeking to launch a class-action lawsuit against the retailer. tgam.ca/2qKRgnV

NATIONAL POST

** In an email, the Department of National Defence told Postmedia the decision to hold off on the $20 million military spending. Construction on the vessels, at Seaspan Shipyards in Vancouver, is supposed to start this year, but the project's timing now appears uncertain. bit.ly/2CWTxSU (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)