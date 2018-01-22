PRESS DIGEST-Canada- Jan 22

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Bombardier Inc and union leaders representing its aerospace employees in Toronto will start talks on a new work contract earlier than normal as labour seeks to learn more about the company's plans for its Downsview operations in Canada's biggest city. tgam.ca/2BkSaHS

** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau intends to play down U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to abrogate NAFTA in meetings with corporate executives at the World Economic Forum. tgam.ca/2n0fRB7

** Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's latest $250 million debt and warrants investment in Seaspan Corp has more to offer than just profits, the company says. It could create new opportunities in the United States, where Fairfax's strategy of taking stakes in undervalued companies has yet to be built out. tgam.ca/2n1FLUU

** The prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, who is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos for the second time since his mandate began, plans to send a message that Canada's doors are open for business and that now is the ideal time to invest.